College Football World Wondering About Scott Frost’s Future

How patient should Nebraska be with Scott Frost?

That’s the big question this season. The Huskers are in Year 3 of the Scott Frost era and things don’t appear to be getting any better. In fact, they might be getting worse.

Nebraska dropped to 1-3 on the season on Saturday afternoon. The Huskers lost to lowly Illinois at home and it wasn’t close. The Illini topped Nebraska, 41-23, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.

Frost said following the game that he was “embarrassed” by the defeat.

“I didn’t really see this coming… I was embarrassed by our level of execution in all three phases,” Frost told reporters. “It was almost like our team thought, ‘We won one game, we’re good.'”

That’s certainly not what you want to hear from your head coach in his third season with the program. Nebraska will be patient with Frost, but how patient can the Huskers afford to be? Frost was hired to bring the Huskers back to a Big Ten contention level. Right now, the program is not even close to being that.

The 2020 season is a weird one, so maybe Frost deserves to get a pass this year. But the 2021 season is shaping up to be an incredibly critical one for the Huskers’ head coach. Nebraska will need to make a sizable jump next fall.

Do you guys realize how horrendously bad and unacceptable this performance is on all cylinders? This is an atrocity of a football game by a fragile as hell football team. And Scott Frost deserves a lot of blame. #Huskers — Jake Sorensen (@937JakeSorensen) November 21, 2020

Nebraska has three games left this season, taking on Iowa on Friday, Purdue the following weekend and Minnesota the week after that.

Perhaps the Huskers can finish strong and take some momentum into 2021.