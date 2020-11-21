College Football Writer Gives Blunt Assessment Of Scott Frost

Scott Frost and Nebraska got embarrassed once again on Saturday, adding to a horrendous start to the 2020 season.

The Cornhuskers looked thoroughly lost against Illinois on their way to 41-23 blowout loss. The team not only got outplayed by the Illini, but Frost got out-coached by Lovie Smith throughout the contest. Illinois racked up 285 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, as Nebraska turned the ball over five times.

An influx of critiques followed the disappointing loss, as pundits started to take aim at Frost. USA TODAY Sports columnist Dan Wolken joined the fray, pointing out that Nebraska stood firm in playing football in a bizarre 2020.

Now, the Cornhuskers have become the joke of the Big Ten.

“Nobody was more adamant about playing football this year than Scott Frost. As a result of getting his way, nobody’s coaching reputation has suffered more,” Wolken tweeted on Saturday.

But the national columnist wasn’t the only one to connect the dots. Even Illinois’ Athletics Twitter account decided to take a jab at Nebraska and their horrific performance on Saturday.

Good game Nebraska. Thanks for bringing back B1G football. — Illinois Athletics (@IlliniAthletics) November 21, 2020

The Cornhuskers rabid fanbase maintained that the conference should play in 2020 after commissioner Kevin Warren originally decided to postpone the season. As conditions in the country continued to change, the Nebraska program pushed heavily for the Big Ten to start. The school even threatened to look outside of the conference to play games this year.

Once Warren eased tensions by declaring a start to the season in late October, the conference mended their relationship with Nebraska. However, it looks like most of the college football world hasn’t forgotten the school’s actions.

With the loss, Frost’s tenure in Lincoln is off to a 10-18 start.

Nebraska (1-3) will travel to Iowa City to take on the Hawkeyes next Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.