Linebacker Collin Oliver is one of the Sooner State’s top linebackers, and bonafide track and field star too. With big plans to make an impact in college football, Oliver is narrowing down his list of choices.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Oliver announced that he has reduced his college list to eight schools. Arkansas, Iowa State, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, TCU, Texas Tech and Utah all made the cut.

247Sports rates Oliver as the No. 367 overall prospect in the Class of 2021. He is the No. 14 inside linebacker in the nation, and the No. 4 prospect from the state of Oklahoma.

Over the past two years at Sante Fe High School, Oliver has recorded 86 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, five sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception. He has also ranked highly in state competitions for track and field.

| Gal 6:9 | I’d love to thank God and all of the coaches who took time to recruit me, with that being said, these are my Top 8 schools …no specific order #LLD🕊 #po4tc 📸: @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/kOiCxtSvAB — Collin Oliver (@cloliver25) April 3, 2020

In an interview with 247Sports, Oliver made it clear that how the schools treat him and his family, their academics and their direction will play a big factor in his decision.

“The way they treat me and my family. How they are in terms of the academic field and making sure I’m set if football doesn’t work out,” said Oliver, who plans to major in environmental science. “Just how much they care about their program and where it’s headed, as well as the overall vibe of the program.”

Thus far, he’s checked out Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas Tech for unofficial visits. But with the current global health crisis shutting down campuses, it may be awhile before he gets to check out the others.

