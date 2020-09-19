The Big Ten revealed its conference-only fall football schedule on Saturday. With it, Nebraska football got its first look at which team’s they’ll be facing later this year.

Nebraska fans aren’t happy with how the Huskers’ 2020 schedule shapes up. Nebraska has to open the season at Ohio State before hosting Wisconsin on Halloween. The Huskers will then travel to Northwestern before hosting Penn State on Nov. 14. All-in-all, Nebraska has to play the top three teams in the Big Ten within the first four weeks of its season.

Some would just call it bad luck. But others think Nebraska’s early-season schedule could’ve been intentional.

Dan Patrick revealed on Saturday he’s hearing Big Ten officials intentionally gave Nebraska a difficult schedule because of the Huskers’ “outspoken” complaints against the conference this year.

“Big Ten Update: Dan hearing from source that conference officials upset with Nebraska Governor, AD and coach for being outspoken and intentionally handing them difficult schedule that starts out with trip to Ohio State and then Wisconsin at home,” Patrick said on Twitter.

Big Ten Update: Dan hearing from source that conference officials upset with Nebraska Governor, AD and coach for being outspoken and intentionally handing them difficult schedule that starts out with trip to Ohio State and then Wisconsin at home. — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) September 19, 2020

It’s no secret Nebraska has been outraged by the Big Ten leaders and their lack of leadership and transparency this past year. But it seems unlikely the Big Ten would intentionally issue such a difficult schedule simply because of a few complaints.

Either way, the schedule is set. Nebraska can try and silence its doubters in just a few weeks.

Scott Frost and the Huskers will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes on Oct. 24.