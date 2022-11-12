Desmond Howard Asked Who Nebraska's Next Head Coach Will Be

NEWTON, MA - NOVEMBER 9: ESPN "College GameDay" co-host Desmond Howard is pictured on campus at Boston College in the Chestnut Hill section of Newton, MA on Nov. 9, 2018. The show was filming at Boston College for the first time in 9 years ahead of the Boston College Eagles matchup against the Clemson Tigers. (Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) Boston Globe/Getty Images

Nebraska's job opening has sparked a handful of interesting conversations in the college football world. On Saturday, ESPN's Desmond Howard shared his thoughts on the gig while on "College GameDay."

During the "GameDay Grab Bag" segment, Howard was asked who'll be the next head coach of the Cornhuskers.

Howard is predicting that Matt Rhule will become Nebraska's next coach. He also addressed the recent rumors linking Deion Sanders to the job.

“This morning, I was on the desk and I was talking to Mike, who's a Nebraska fan. He said there were rumors that it was going to be Deion Sanders,” Howard said, via 247Sports. “Well, Deion, Coach Prime, had to address it with his team that he has not had any conversations with Nebraska. So, it's not going to be Deion. The next coach (will be) Matt Rhule.”

Rhule was fired by the Carolina Panthers this past October. He finished his NFL tenure with an 11-27 record.

At the collegiate level, Rhule's résumé is very impressive. After building Temple into a respectable program, he took his talents to Baylor.

Rhule's first season at Baylor wasn't pretty at all. However, he bounced back and led the program to 18 combined wins from 2018 to 2019.

Hiring a proven commodity like Rhule would be a home-run hire for Nebraska.