Desmond Howard Takes Another Shot At Nebraska Football

Desmond Howard has never been afraid to criticize Nebraska’s football program. And on Saturday, the former Heisman Trophy winner took yet another shot at the Cornhuskers.

Back in August, the Cornhuskers made headlines for criticizing the Big Ten’s decision to postpone the 2020 season. That led to Howard putting the program on blast during an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up.

“I would demand a public apology from Nebraska, and if I’m Kevin Warren, I’m working on a way to get their ass out of the Big Ten,” Howard said. “They ain’t Notre Dame, baby. They don’t have that cache.”

Fast forward one month later, and Howard is once again taking jabs at Nebraska. During this weekend’s edition of College GameDay, he called Nebraska the “loudest five-win program.”

Desmond Howard calls Nebraska “the loudest 5-win program” — Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) September 19, 2020

This is actually the second time this week that Howard put Nebraska on the blast.

Earlier this week on SportsCenter, Howard said “They [the Cornhuskers] must think that they have a good team this year as they have been very vocal in wanting to play this year.”

Nebraska could silence the naysayers like Howard if it can piece together a winning season. Unfortunately, the season opener for the Cornhuskers is as brutal as it gets.

The Cornhuskers are going to open up the 2020 season on the road against the Buckeyes. We’d have to imagine that Howard will have something to say after that game.