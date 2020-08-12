On Tuesday afternoon, the Big Ten announced the cancellation of the 2020 college football season with an eye toward playing in the spring.

Not long after, the Pac-12 followed suit, cancelling the season with the hopes of playing next semester. After the announcement from the Big Ten, notable members of the conference made their opinions known.

Nebraska was one of the more vocal institutions, making it obvious the Huskers were not in favor of the cancellation. The school issued a statement with “[hopes] it may be possible for our student-athletes to have the opportunity to compete.”

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said Nebraska will not be allowed to play elsewhere and remain a member of the conference. Former Michigan star Desmond Howard thinks Warren should take it a step further.

“I would demand a public apology from Nebraska, and if I’m Kevin Warren, I’m working on a way to get their ass out of the Big 10. They ain’t Notre Dame, baby. They don’t have that cache,” he said on Get Up.

Reporters asked Warren about the Huskers playing elsewhere. “No,” he said, firmly. “Not and be a member of the Big Ten Conference.”

It’s clear Nebraska won’t be playing college football this fall. The school won’t risk getting tossed from the Big Ten, which pays out significantly more than the Big 12.

The ACC, Big 12 and SEC are all moving toward playing the 2020 season.