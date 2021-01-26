Details Emerge From Luke McCaffrey’s Transfer Decision

The Spun

Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will be on the lookout for another quarterback this spring. Luke McCaffrey’s time with the program is over.

The sophomore quarterback became one of three Nebraska players to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday, marking another significant loss for Scott Frost’s program in Lincoln. McCaffrey’s decision to leave the Cornhuskers comes as a shock to the fanbase who expected him to eventually take over the starting role full-time.

During an interview with the Lincoln Journal Star last week, Frost spoke about the young quarterback’s chances to grab the reins at the position. He clearly remained high on McCaffrey right up until the moment he decided to leave the program.

“His improvement in throwing the football from Year 1 to Year 2 and his control of the offense is going to give him a chance to be a really good player, a special player around here,” Frost said. “If he continues on that path, I expect him to be an elite guy. If it ever got to the point where he wasn’t the guy, he’s a really good athlete. …

“I believe in Luke McCaffrey and that hasn’t changed. I’m excited about what he’s going to be at Nebraska.”

Despite the coaching staff’s belief in him, McCaffrey will move on, for whatever combination of reasons.

Nebraska is fresh off a disappointing season that saw the sophomore quarterback battle for adequate playing time. He never quite earned a full-time gig which may have pushed him to look elsewhere.

McCaffrey shared his own statement just a few hours after the news broke on Tuesday.

“After struggling with this decision for weeks, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and explore my options,” he tweeted. “I am thankful for the support Nebraska fans have shown me. I have so much love for my coaches and teammates from my time here. I am excited for the future.”

McCaffrey should have plenty of suitors this spring. He played in seven of Nebraska’s eight games this year and proved to be a capable dual threat in the Big Ten. He racked up 466 yards through the air and 364 more on the ground, scoring four total touchdowns.

The former four-star recruit will try to carry those skills away from Lincoln to a new program in 2021.


