Details Emerge From Scott Frost’s New Contract With Nebraska

Earlier this week, Nebraska’s athletic department announced that Scott Frost would remain the head coach of its football team for the 2022 season.

“We all recognize our record has not been what anyone wants it to be,” Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts said in a statement. “I have been clear that I have been looking for incremental progress, and I have seen that in several key areas this season. Our team has continued to compete at a high level and the young men in our program have remained unified and shown great resiliency, which is an important reflection of the leadership of Coach Frost and his staff.”

Frost will be back next fall for a fifth season, but his contract with the Cornhuskers has changed. It was officially revealed on Friday that his base salary for the 2022 season has been reduced to $4 million.

Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald pointed out that Frost’s salary could increase back to $5 million if he meets certain metrics. He could also, in theory, receive a one-year contract extension as part of his incentives.

What’s also interesting about Frost’s reworked contract is that his buyout will be reduced if he’s fired after Oct. 1, 2022.

Frost’s buyout would drop from $15 million to $7.5 million if he’s fired after the previously-mentioned date. The school would owe him $2.5 million for each season through 2024, as well as $1.25 million each for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

If Frost wants to avoid getting fired by his alma mater, he’ll need to start producing better results on the football field.