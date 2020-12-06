The Spun

Eric Crouch Reacts To Nebraska’s Win On Saturday Afternoon

Frank Solich speaks with Eric Crouch at Rose Bowl, as Nebraska head coach.3 Jan 2002: Head coach Frank Solich of Nebraska meets with quarterback Eric Crouch #7 and the rest of the offense before the start of the Rose Bowl National Championship game against Miami at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Miami won the game 37-14, winning the BCS and the National Championship title. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Eric Crouch won a lot of games – and a Heisman Trophy – during his time with the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ football program.

It’s been mostly downhill since for the Huskers, but Scott Frost is attempting to change that.

Frost’s Huskers got a nice win on Saturday, improving to 2-4 on the season. Nebraska took down Purdue on the road, 37-27, on Saturday afternoon.

Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez led the way on offense, throwing for 242 yards and one touchdown against the Boilermakers’ defense. Martinez added 13 rushes for 45 yards and two scores.

Crouch was impressed by Nebraska’s performance, especially the Huskers’ fast start. Nebraska blocked a punt early in the first quarter and put the pressure on from there.

“This is how Nebraska should start every game! Keep the gas on…” Crouch tweeted.

Crouch was especially impressed with Martinez’s performance.

“Martinez throwing it well today! He’s tough and pretty stoic. We both played with a torn labrum, the difference is, he throws it better. Smooth release,” he tweeted.

Nebraska will look to move to 3-4 on the season next weekend, when the Huskers are scheduled to face Minnesota.

The Huskers and the Golden Gophers are scheduled to meet in Lincoln on Saturday, Dec. 12.


