Eric Crouch Reacts To Nebraska’s Win On Saturday Afternoon

Eric Crouch won a lot of games – and a Heisman Trophy – during his time with the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ football program.

It’s been mostly downhill since for the Huskers, but Scott Frost is attempting to change that.

Frost’s Huskers got a nice win on Saturday, improving to 2-4 on the season. Nebraska took down Purdue on the road, 37-27, on Saturday afternoon.

Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez led the way on offense, throwing for 242 yards and one touchdown against the Boilermakers’ defense. Martinez added 13 rushes for 45 yards and two scores.

Crouch was impressed by Nebraska’s performance, especially the Huskers’ fast start. Nebraska blocked a punt early in the first quarter and put the pressure on from there.

“This is how Nebraska should start every game! Keep the gas on…” Crouch tweeted.

This is how Nebraska should start every game! Keep the gas on… — Eric Crouch (@croucheric) December 5, 2020

Crouch was especially impressed with Martinez’s performance.

“Martinez throwing it well today! He’s tough and pretty stoic. We both played with a torn labrum, the difference is, he throws it better. Smooth release,” he tweeted.

Martinez throwing it well today! He's tough and pretty stoic. We both played with a torn labrum, the difference is, he throws it better. Smooth release. — Eric Crouch (@croucheric) December 5, 2020

Nebraska will look to move to 3-4 on the season next weekend, when the Huskers are scheduled to face Minnesota.

The Huskers and the Golden Gophers are scheduled to meet in Lincoln on Saturday, Dec. 12.