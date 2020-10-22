ESPN Analyst Says Nebraska Is A ‘Complete Wild Card’ This Season

The Scott Frost era at Nebraska is off to a disappointing start, but perhaps this will be the year that he finally leads the team to a winning record.

Nebraska’s schedule won’t do Frost any favors considering that he’ll start the 2020 season on the road against Ohio State. It doesn’t take a genius to realize that his team will be huge underdogs for this weekend’s game.

Even if Nebraska loses in blowout fashion this Saturday, all hope should not be lost just yet. Unlike some teams in the Big Ten, the Cornhuskers are a bit of a mystery heading into this season.

During an appearance on the ‘CFB Podcast With Herbie, Pollack and Negandhi,’ ESPN analyst Bill Connelly had an interesting take on Nebraska for this fall. He believes Frost’s team is a “complete wild card” this year, but the program has potential to be one of the top teams in the conference.

“Nebraska is a complete wild card,” Connelly said. “I think – on paper – they look closer to what they were supposed to be last year than they did last year. I think they absolutely have top 30 potential if the defense comes along and if Adrian Martinez has a couple of receivers.”

The Cornhuskers lost a lot of talent on the defensive side of the ball this past offseason. Darrion Daniels, Carlos Davis, Khalil Davis and Lamar Jackson are all now in the NFL. Replacing that many upperclassmen on defense won’t be easy.

As for Frost’s offense, it all starts and ends with Adrian Martinez. He showed flashes of greatness as a freshman, but he struggled to take care of the football as a sophomore, throwing just 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

If Martinez can take that next step in his progression, Nebraska will certainly have a chance to compete in the Big Ten West.

[CFB Podcast With Herbie, Pollack and Negandhi]