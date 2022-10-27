ESPN Computer Predicts Nebraska's Chances Of Making Bowl

Dublin , Ireland - 27 August 2022; Nebraska Cornhuskers associate head coach - wide receivers / passing game coordinator - Mickey Joseph during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2022 match between Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images) Brendan Moran/Getty Images

Nebraska football is 3-4 overall and 2-2 under interim head coach Mickey Joseph.

The Cornhuskers need three wins in their final five games to reach bowl eligibility. It won't be easy, with upcoming matchups against No. 4 Michigan and No. 17 Illinois, as well as Big Ten West foes Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin.

The odds of Nebraska reaching six victories and making a bowl? A mere 8.3%, according to ESPN's latest FPI calculations.

Nebraska fired Frost after a 1-2 start to the season. The Cornhuskers lost to Oklahoma in Joseph's first game, but then notched back-to-back conference wins over Indiana and Rutgers.

A high-scoring 43-37 loss at Purdue on October 15 dropped Nebraska to 3-4 heading into the program's bye week. After a week off, the Cornhuskers are back in action at home against Illinois this Saturday.

Nebraska has not been to a bowl game since 2016.