ESPN Computer Updates Its Prediction For Nebraska’s Record

Nebraska were desperate for a win in Week 11, heading into their game against Penn State with an 0-2 record and a lot of damaged pride. But they responded to the adversity with a 30-23 win over the Nittany Lions, gaining plenty of confidence in the process.

The Huskers aren’t the only ones more confident in themselves after the win though. The ESPN computers believe that win was a sign of good things to come too.

According to the latest update to the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI), the Huskers now have favorable odds in three of their final four games. The current projection has them finishing with a 3.9-4.1 record – roughly an even record.

They have an 80.2-percent chance of beating Illinois next week, but will have only a 27.1-percent chance of beating Iowa the following week. As of writing they have a 50.2-percent chance of beating Purdue, and a 67.2-percent chance of beating Minnesota to close out the season.

If they go 3-1 in that stretch, they’ll secure their first winning season since 2016.

Nebraska raced out to a 24-3 lead in the first half as Luke McCaffrey got his first college start.

McCaffrey was efficient with the ball, going 13 of 21 for 152 yards and a touchdown with one pick. He was equally good rushing the ball, posting a team-leading 67 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

The Husker defense did the rest, holding Penn State to six points in the first half and limiting them to 17 points in the second half.

It was as impressive a win as the Huskers have had in several years.

Hopefully for Nebraska it’s a sign of things to come.