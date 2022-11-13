ESPN Computer's Prediction For Nebraska vs. Wisconsin

MADISON, WI - OCTOBER 06: A.J. Taylor #4 of the Wisconsin Badgers runs with the ball while being chased by Dicaprio Bootle #23 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium on October 6, 2018 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Nebraska and Wisconsin will hold their annual matchup on Saturday in Lincoln.

The series has been dominated by the Badgers of late, with Wisconsin winning the last eight meetings. Last year's game in Madison was close, but the Badgers pulled out a 35-28 victory.

Wisconsin has plenty at stake this year. At 5-5, the Badgers need a win to reach bowl eligibility, and keep their slim chances of winning the Big Ten West alive.

Nebraska, meanwhile, is 3-7 and in the middle of a four-game losing streak. The Cornhuskers are playing for pride at this point, but would love to send their seniors out with a W.

ESPN's Football Power Index has made its prediction for the game, and the computer gives Wisconsin a 74.7% chance of leaving Nebraska with a victory.

Nebraska and Wisconsin will kick off at noon ET on Saturday from Memorial Lincoln.

ESPN will broadcast the action.