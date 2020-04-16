ESPN Names 3 Keys To Nebraska Football Being Elite Again

Nebraska football has been trying to recapture the glory of the 1980s and 1990s for some time now. The Huskers are coming off three-straight losing seasons.

Fortunately, there’s still hope for Scott Frost to turn things around. Nebraska has recruited well under Frost and has a quarterback in Adrian Martinez who possesses playmaking ability, if not consistency. Year Three will be crucial for Frost after a 9-15 start to his tenure.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly has the Huskers slotted as a top 25 team in his 2020 SP+ projections, a benchmark that most Husker fans would sign up for. But in order to get to that point, a few things have to happen.

In a new article today, Connelly revealed the three keys to Nebraska making the jump from also-ran back to elite. They are as follows:

Redshirt years must pay off – Frost preserved redshirt developmental years for most of his top freshmen in 2019. You have to defend the run in the Big Ten – Pretty self-explanatory. Nebraska’s run defense was porous last fall. Rediscover offensive efficiency – A lot of that has to do with Martinez being more consistent, but also depends on Nebraska improving its run game as well.

We’d like to add one more caveat to Connelly’s list: the Huskers have to find a way to navigate a brutal schedule, particularly down the stretch.

Nebraska’s final five games are at Ohio State, home against Penn State, at Iowa, at Wisconsin and home against Minnesota. It is possible that the Huskers could start 6-1 or better if all goes right, meaning they’d have bowl eligibility wrapped up by the time they hit that Murderers Row.

However, returning to top 25 status likely means at least two wins in that five-game gauntlet, if not more.

You can read Connelly’s full piece here.