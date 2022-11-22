ESPN Model Predicts Score Of Nebraska vs. Iowa

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 23: Running back Devine Ozigbo #22 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers runs up the field in the second half against defensive end Anthony Nelson #98 of the Iowa Hawkeyes, on November 23, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Rivalry week is here. One of the games on the docket this weekend is Nebraska-Iowa.

The Cornhuskers still lead the all-time series between the two programs, 29-20-2, but the Hawkeyes have dominated of late. Iowa has won the last seven meetings against Nebraska, though five of those victories have come by single digits.

ESPN's SP+ formula does not foresee a close game this time around. SP+, which is "a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency," is designed to be a predictive model.

This time around, the model is calling for Iowa to beat Nebraska 29-9.

The Hawkeyes enter Friday's game with something big to play for. If they beat the Cornhuskers, Iowa (7-4 overall, 5-3 in Big Ten) will win the Big Ten West and head to the conference title game for the second straight year and third time overall.

Nebraska (3-8 overall, 2-6 in the Big Ten) has lost five games in a row and is just playing for pride and looking to be a spoiler.

Iowa and Nebraska will kick off at 4 p.m. ET Friday on BTN.