ESPN Takes Shot At Nebraska Before NFL Draft Begins

Round 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft is likely to be a rough one for Nebraska.

Husker Nation’s streak of seasons without a first round pick is likely to extend to nine years tonight. But ESPN rubbed a little salt on the wound with a poignant reminder of who they missed out on.

At the start of the NFL Draft broadcast, ESPN host Trey Wingo reminded everyone that Nebraska decided not to offer presumptive No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow coming out of high school. Burrow comes from a family of Cornhuskers but didn’t get offered despite being Ohio’s Mr. Football in 2014.

Burrow wound up going to Big Ten titan Ohio State, where he was the backup for several years before transferring. But even when he made the decision to leave, Nebraska didn’t want him.

So Burrow went to LSU in the end. From there, he made history as a senior, breaking tons of records in 2019 en route to Heisman, national title and – now official – No. 1 overall pick honors.

Analysts and fans quickly took to Twitter, upset at being reminded of how badly they whiffed on him.

Did anyone know Joe Burrow didn't get an offer from Nebraska?? — Kevin Kugler (@kevinkugler) April 24, 2020

I can already hear it… “With the #1 selection in the 2020 NFL draft the Cincinnati Bengals select the guy that Nebraska did not offer when they had a chance to before he went to LSU and won the National Championship, Joe Burrow!!” — Husker Hype (@husker_hype) April 23, 2020

Shots fired at Nebraska football before the #1 pick even announced, courtesy of Trey Wingo. — Chad Leistikow (@ChadLeistikow) April 24, 2020

Me anytime someone mentions Joe Burrow and not going to Nebraska #NFLDraft2020 pic.twitter.com/4eSBAiI2RU — Mustache Adam (@adram24) April 24, 2020

It’s worth noting that Trey Wingo is a Baylor grad and saw his alma mater consistently beaten by the Huskers during their Big 12 days.

It’s hard to put it past Wingo maybe wanting to have a chuckle at Nebraska’s expense.

Oh well.