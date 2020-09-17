ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard went off on Nebraska for wanting to play college football back in August.

Howard, the former Michigan Wolverines star turned analyst, basically told the Huskers to shut up and be grateful that you’re in the Big Ten.

“I would demand a public apology from Nebraska,” Howard said back in August, “and if I’m (Big Ten commissioner) Kevin Warren, I’m working on a way to get their ass out of the Big Ten. They ain’t Notre Dame, baby. They don’t have that cachet.

“All the teams and coaches want to play but they’re not whining and crying.”

Of course, Nebraska ended up getting what it wanted. The Big Ten announced today that football will be played this fall. The season is scheduled to start the weekend of Oct. 24.

Wednesday night, Howard spoke again at Nebraska. This time, he had what some are calling a passive-aggressive comment about the Huskers.

“They must think that they have a good team this year as they have been very vocal in wanting to play this year,” Howard said.

Desmond Howard on Nebraska tonight via SportsCenter…this doesn't sound passive aggressive at all: “They must think that they have a good team this year as they have been very vocal in wanting to play this year” — Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) September 17, 2020

Once again, Nebraska fans aren’t happy with Howard.

The Big Ten has yet to officially announce its 2020 schedule, but hopefully we get a Nebraska vs. Michigan game.