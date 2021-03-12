Everyone Said The Same Thing About Nebraska This Morning

The reputation of Nebraska football is taking a massive hit today.

On Friday morning, college football insider Brett McMurphy reported that the Cornhuskers are looking to bow out of their upcoming Sep. 18 matchup with Oklahoma. The game was originally scheduled in Norman to commemorate the classic 1971 “Game of the Century” between No. 1 Nebraska and No. 2 Oklahoma.

The program has reportedly already started contacting other schools to play in Lincoln on that same date.

Nebraska is trying to get out of playing Oklahoma on Sept. 18, sources told @Stadium. The Cornhuskers have contacted other schools to play in Lincoln on that date, sources said. The game was scheduled to mark 50th anniversary of 1971 "Game of the Century" b/w No. 1 NU & No. 2 OU — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) March 12, 2021

Last year during the unprecedented COVID-19 season, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost made it clear that he wanted to play “no matter who it is or where it is.”

That sentiment has clearly shifted during this offseason.

Twitter had a field day with the irony of the situation.

Some say our country is as divided as ever. But right now I see a nation standing together, pointing and laughing at @HuskerFBNation as one. https://t.co/kgkJrLfjpp — _33 (@33KSU) March 12, 2021

Hey @HuskerFBNation and @coach_frost, take your ass whooping like a man. Be a man of y’alls word and play the damn game. https://t.co/s7oEredPNJ — Derek Duke (@DerekDuke25) March 12, 2021

It’s gonna be really funny if they buy out of this game, pay a Sun Belt school $1.2 million to come to Lincoln, and then lose anyway https://t.co/w2HeCCLQBm — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) March 12, 2021

2020 was a rough year for the Cornhuskers. Through a shortened Big Ten season, Frost’s squad collected a disappointing 3-5 record. Once considered the saving grace of the Nebraska program, the third-year ‘Huskers coach has been incredibly lackluster through his tenure — notching a 12-20 overall record.

Oklahoma on the other hand enjoyed yet another stellar season. After starting the year at 1-2, the Sooners closed out their 2020 campaign with an eight game win streak — including a Cotton Bowl victory over the No. 7 Florida Gators.

If the Nebraska program actually goes through with their plan to cancel, they can expect even more backlash than they’re already facing.