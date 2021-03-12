The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Nebraska This Morning

Nebraska Huskers head coach Scott Frost against Iowa.LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 29: Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers walks off the field after the loss against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

The reputation of Nebraska football is taking a massive hit today.

On Friday morning, college football insider Brett McMurphy reported that the Cornhuskers are looking to bow out of their upcoming Sep. 18 matchup with Oklahoma. The game was originally scheduled in Norman to commemorate the classic 1971 “Game of the Century” between No. 1 Nebraska and No. 2 Oklahoma.

The program has reportedly already started contacting other schools to play in Lincoln on that same date.

Last year during the unprecedented COVID-19 season, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost made it clear that he wanted to play “no matter who it is or where it is.”

That sentiment has clearly shifted during this offseason.

Twitter had a field day with the irony of the situation.

2020 was a rough year for the Cornhuskers. Through a shortened Big Ten season, Frost’s squad collected a disappointing 3-5 record. Once considered the saving grace of the Nebraska program, the third-year ‘Huskers coach has been incredibly lackluster through his tenure — notching a 12-20 overall record.

Oklahoma on the other hand enjoyed yet another stellar season. After starting the year at 1-2, the Sooners closed out their 2020 campaign with an eight game win streak — including a Cotton Bowl victory over the No. 7 Florida Gators.

If the Nebraska program actually goes through with their plan to cancel, they can expect even more backlash than they’re already facing.

 


