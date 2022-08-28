Everyone Said Same Thing About Nebraska Fans On Saturday

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 23: Student fans of the Nebraska Cornhuskers celebrate a stop against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Memorial Stadium on September 23, 2017 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Nebraska football has been in the doldrums for several years. Yesterday's loss to Northwestern didn't exactly give the indication that the Huskers are on their way back either.

The 31-28 defeat in Ireland was the program's 30th loss in 45 games under Scott Frost. It was also their 21st loss in one-score games with Frost at the helm, against only five wins.

Nebraska hasn't made a bowl or had a winning season since 2016. The Huskers haven't won 10 games in year since 2012, and their last conference title was 23 years ago.

As yesterday's game slipped away, fans of other college football programs took to social media to ache for Nebraska fans, who they all agree deserve better than they've gotten from their favorite program.

Maybe Nebraska fans do deserve more in return for their loyalty and passion, but whether or not they'll actually be getting it soon seems to be in doubt.

After yesterday's loss, the Huskers are going to have their work cut out for them to reach bowl eligibility this season.

“We’ve just lost too many close games. These guys need something to believe in and we need to believe in ourselves as a team," Frost said after the game on Saturday. "I think they do. I don’t think there’s a guy in our locker room didn’t think we were gonna come win this game today. I’m sure they’ll think the same thing next week.”