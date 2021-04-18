Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Nebraska Football Fans

Few fanbases in America are as passionate about their team as Nebraska football fans. So following the buzz after a recent Nebraska practice, just about everyone had the same joke about Big Red.

Fans were allowed to watch Nebraska practice for the first time in over a year and it’s safe to say they were excited. QB Adrian Martinez and WR Oliver Martin looked sharp and showed great chemistry early on.

But while the hype is quickly building in Lincoln, Nebraska, not Nebraska fans have seen that song and dance before. A bunch took to Twitter and predicted how things would play out: Nebraska gets hyped watching from practices to the point they feel they’re national title contenders only to win a handful of games that season.

Given that the same scenario has played out for the last four seasons, it’s not hard to see why people are so cynical. And even some Nebraska fans couldn’t help but agree.

Me examining yesterday’s practice video pic.twitter.com/YyyNpIeQ70 — Huskers Gameday (@HuskersGameday) April 18, 2021

"That was an extremely disappointing season, Nebraska is just not good at football" "Did you see that Spring practice?!? Are we back?! I think we're back" *Season starts* <Repeat> pic.twitter.com/NVR4bjJuZq — HuskGuys (@HuskGuys) April 18, 2021

Lmfaoo. “So we thinking 3 back to back Nattys now?” — Corey Ross (@CorRock3148) April 18, 2021

Nebraska went 3-5 in 2020 – their lowest win total in 60 years. Third-year head coach Scott Frost endured his third-straight losing season at his alma mater, and the team has seen a lot of players leave in the transfer portal.

The Big Ten West is no pushover either. Even with stellar recruiting, getting a winning record – let alone reaching the Big Ten title game – will be hard for years to come.

Maybe this will be the year that things finally come together for Frost and the Huskers.

But if it’s not, Nebraska football fans might want to mentally prepare themselves.