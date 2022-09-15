Ex-U.S. Education Secretary's Nebraska Football Opinion Goes Viral

Arne Duncan, who served as United States Secretary of Education from 2009-2016, went viral this week due to his comments about Nebraska's football team.

Duncan was baffled by the fact that Scott Frost will receive $15 million in severance from Nebraska. He believes that money should be invested in other resources.

"He will get paid $15 million to NOT coach again- I assume with taxpayer money," Duncan tweeted. "I just think about how many Nebraska school teachers could get a raise with than money, how many more books schools could buy, how many more after school programs could be funded…"

Of course, that's not how this works. Taxpayers didn't cut the check for Frost's buyout.

This tweet from Duncan received countless replies. Let's just say it's not going over well with the public.

"Tell me you don't know how boosters work... without telling me you know how boosters work," one fan responded. "Taxpayers aren't footing much of any bills for coaches. The base salary is like 150k. Stop assuming shit people especially when it comes to taxes and teaching its not fair to teachers."

"When you don't understand funding," another fan wrote.

Frost was hired as Nebraska's head coach in 2018. He finished his tenure with a 16-31 record.

Nebraska's current interim coach is Mickey Joseph.