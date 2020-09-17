The Father Of Nebraska Coach Scott Frost Has Died

The father of Nebraska Huskers head football coach Scott Frost has reportedly passed away.

Larry Frost, the father of the Huskers’ head coach and former quarterback, has died. He was 73 years old.

News of Larry Frost’s death was shared on Facebook by Scott Frost’s older brother, Steve Frost.

“Today, my good father Larry Frost went home to be with the Good Father and his Son. We love you, Dad,’’ Steve Frost wrote, per the Omaha World-Herald.

My heart is hurting. @stevefrosty , @coach_frost , and their Mother, -who we also know as Coach- have my prayer for peace and strength.

We, @wreagles , were so fortunate to have had Larry Frost as one who not only believed in us, but helped us all grow.

Rest In Peace, Coach. ✝️ pic.twitter.com/r6QbBIUxb4 — Steve Spiehs (@SSpiehs) September 17, 2020

Larry Frost is a former Huskers football player and a former high school football coach. The World-Herald had some details on his life:

Larry Frost played at NU from 1966 to 1969 after a record-setting career in eight-man football at Malcolm. He coached his sons in high school while compiling a career record of 180-52-3. Larry grew up on the dairy farm his parents managed on the highway between Lincoln and Malcolm. When Scott Frost joined his father last fall in entering the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame together, the NU coach shared that Larry was born with a cleft palate that required about a dozen surgeries before he was 8.

Larry Frost had reportedly been ill for a couple of years.

Our thoughts are with the Frost family during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.