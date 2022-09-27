Football World Is Debating Nebraska vs. Georgia Tech Job

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 23: Fullback Harrison Jordan #38 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers carries the flag as the team enter the field against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Memorial Stadium on September 23, 2017 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

There are three Power 5 head coaching openings in college football right now, with Nebraska and Georgia Tech being two of them.

On Monday, 247Sports national analyst Brad Crawford sparked debate with a tweet comparing the two programs.

"Georgia Tech is a better job than Nebraska," Crawford said. "1) More talent within 250 miles of ATL than 6 states for Huskers. 2) Expectations not insurmountable. 3) ACC > Big Ten in schedule favorability."

This might seem like a crazy take, considering Nebraska has a much richer program history than Georgia Tech.

Some fans have found other reasons to knock Crawford for his opinion.

However, there are more than a few people who think Crawford has a point, and long-term, there's a better chance of being successful at GT than Nebraska.

If we had to guess, Nebraska will be able to swing more for the fences with its hire because of its financial resources and the fact it is still a semi-name brand program.

It will be interesting to compare the two programs over the next few years for sure though.

Will Crawford come out looking smart here?