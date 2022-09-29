Football World Reacts To Controversial Ex-Nebraska Coach News

LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 1: The Nebraska Cornhuskers take the field after a time out during their game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium on November 1, 2014 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Purdue 35-14. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

Former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski has attracted a lot of attention this week due to his comments about Indiana's football program.

Since Nebraska and Indiana will square off this Saturday, Kaczenski decided to take a shot at Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen.

"Let’s be honest, Tom Allen, is there a bigger clown in college football than that guy?" Kaczenski said during a radio segment. "For the love of god, we cannot lose to Indiana. We can't."

Kaczenski referred to Allen as a cheerleader. He made it abundantly clear that he doesn't like Allen's antics and charisma.

"I don't like coaches that like running out of tunnels," he explained. "I like the crowd. I love that stuff, right? But guess what? Nobody's there to see me run out the tunnel."

Of course, Hoosiers fans have wasted no time firing back at Kaczenski. They pointed out that Nebraska lost to Indiana in 2019.

"Ya can and ya have buddy boy," one fan tweeted.

"Indiana about to beat these dudes by 40 now," another fan said.

"What’s more cringe - the comments or the choice of guest? Woof," one person replied.

Nebraska is slightly favored heading into Saturday's game.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.