Football World Reacts To Former Nebraska Player Transfer

September 10 2016: A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet rests on the field during the 52-17 Nebraska Cornhuskers victory over the Wyoming Cowboys at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (Photo by Josh Wolfe/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Former Nebraska wide receiver Zavier Betts is looking for a new home.

Betts, who left the Cornhusker program last offseason, has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

The former four-star recruit will be eligible immediately at his new school in 2023.

A four-star recruit out of Bellevue (Neb.), Betts caught 32 passes for 417 yards and one touchdown during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Betts was arrested back in October after being pulled over for speeding. He was arrested after it was discovered he had a misdemeanor warrant out in Iowa for possession of a controlled substance.

Betts' decision to transfer is currently being discussed on Twitter.

"Interesting development as the former speedy #Huskers receiver out of Bellevue West looks to get back into college football. He left NU in March," Omaha World Herald writer Evan Bland regarding news of Betts' transfer decision.

"This is interesting," said one Nebraska fan.

"Been a while since we heard that name, hoping for the best for the kid," said another.

"He’s a kid and we all make mistakes. Best of luck to him," chimed in a third person.

Despite Betts' past, he'll likely draw some significant interest in the portal.