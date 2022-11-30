Football World Reacts To The Disturbing Mickey Joseph Report

Dublin , Ireland - 27 August 2022; Nebraska Cornhuskers associate head coach - wide receivers / passing game coordinator - Mickey Joseph during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2022 match between Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images) Brendan Moran/Getty Images

Just days after Nebraska officially introduced Matt Rhule as its new head coach, it was announced that Mickey Joseph was arrested.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, Joseph was arrested on suspicion of strangulation and third degree domestic assault. The police were dispatched to a residence near South 34th and Tree Line Drive.

Joseph was the interim coach of the Cornhuskers for nine games this season. He finished the year with a 3-6 record.

College football fans are stunned by this development. Prior to this announcement, there was legitimate reason to believe Joseph would land another coaching gig very soon.

"No way," one fan said.

"Well that’s definitely not the news about Mickey that I was expecting at all," another fan wrote. "Thoughts and prayers to the victim."

"Good lord....and good riddance," a Michigan fan tweeted.

Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts quickly released a statement on Joseph's arrest.

“I was made aware of the charges against Coach Joseph and given the nature of the allegations and based on University policy he has been placed on administrative leave. We will have no additional comment at this time," Alberts said.

This legal situation involving Joseph will most likely impact how Nebraska and other programs approach him this offseason.