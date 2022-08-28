Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer, Nebraska Suggestion

LINCOLN, NE - OCTOBER 14: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes waits to lead the team on the field against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on October 14, 2017 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

College football message boards are the gifts that never stop giving.

On Saturday, an Inside Nebraska member with the handle "Slam Duncan" suggested that the struggling Huskers should hire Urban Meyer as their next head coach.

Judging by the time stamp on the post--2:44 p.m.--Slam Duncan expressed this idea before Nebraska's 31-28 season-opening loss to Northwestern was even in the books. Regardless of whether that is Central or Eastern time, the game was still going on at that point.

Not surprisingly, people don't seem to be taking Slam's suggestion seriously.

Given all his baggage, it's tough to see Urban Meyer returning to college to coach anywhere anytime soon. Nebraska is going to have to look elsewhere if (when) it fires Scott Frost.

Under Frost, the Huskers have lost seven consecutive games and are 5-21 in games decided by one score. That's terrible.