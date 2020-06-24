Former Iowa Football 4-Star Announces Transfer To Nebraska

The 2020 rivalry game between Iowa and Nebraska will have a little extra juice after a recent transfer.

On Wednesday, former Iowa offensive lineman Ezra Miller announced that he is heading to Nebraska to continue his college career. Miller was a four-star recruit in Iowa’s 2019 class, but did not see significant action for the Hawkeyes as a freshman due to a back injury. He left the team this past January and had been in the transfer portal for a while.

Back in 2019, 247Sports rated Miller as the No. 354 overall prospect. He was the No. 31 offensive tackle in the nation, and the No. 2 prospect from the state of Iowa.

But Miller revealed in May that he was forced to leave Iowa when the team told him that they would likely need to place him on a medical waiver scholarship due to his back injury. Such a move would have prevented him from playing college football at Iowa moving forward.

Miller joins the Huskers as a walk-on.

Former #Hawkeyes OL Ezra Miller headed to Nebraska. Really solid pickup by Scott Frost and company. https://t.co/ZasZAEgz0R — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) June 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Iowa’s loss will almost certainly be Nebraska’s gain. Assuming Miller is able to play in 2020, Scott Frost’s team adds a 6-foot-6, 310-pound mountain of an offensive tackle who thrives in the run game.

Miller joins a Nebraska recruiting class that ranked No. 20 in the nation, and No. 4 in the Big Ten by 247Sports.

One thing is for sure: Miller should be looking forward to the 2020 Iowa-Nebraska game.