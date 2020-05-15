The Spun

Former LSU Specialist Reportedly Announces Transfer Destination

A Nebraska cheerleader cheers in the end zone against Troy.LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 15: A cheerleader for the Nebraska Cornhuskers performs before the game against the Troy Trojans at Memorial Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Former LSU kicker Connor Culp announced his transfer decision Friday afternoon. Culp is heading from Baton Rouge to Lincoln to team up with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The former LSU Tiger put his name in the transfer portal back in January. Culp was the Tigers’ starting kicker back in 2017 and put together an impressive freshman season, connecting on 11-of-16 field-goal attempts and converting 20-of-23 extra-point tries.

He lost his starting gig the following season, though, and hasn’t played for the Tigers the past two years. A lack of playing time was a primary reason for Culp’s decision to transfer. The former LSU kicker will be immediately eligible for Nebraska and will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Scott Frost now has four kickers on the roster after Culp’s commitment. The Nebraska head coach wants to ensure the Huskers’ special teams play mistake-free this upcoming season.

Culp is Nebraska’s most experienced kicker on the roster and has a strong chance of earning the starting gig. The former LSU Tiger plans to handle all kicking duties, including kickoff, field goals and extra points.

As for Nebraska, it’s setting up to be a big year in Lincoln. Entering his third year as the Huskers’ head coach, Frost needs to at least lead his team to a bowl game. Otherwise, fans will become impatient and Frost’s seat will become very hot.

Culp should help Nebraska have more success on special teams this upcoming season – making Frost’s life a bit easier in the process.

