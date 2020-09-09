Former Nebraska 4-Star Recruit Announces Transfer Destination

On Tuesday night, a former member of the Nebraska football team announced his transfer destination.

Linebacker Keyshawn Greene took to Twitter on Tuesday night to announce the news. The former four-star recruit revealed he’s headed to further his college football career at Florida Atlantic University.

Greene made a surprise commitment to Nebraska after a late visit to Lincoln in the recruiting cycle. However, after just a few months, he decided to end his Huskers career.

Here’s his announcement.

Although he never stepped foot on the field in a game, head coach Scott Frost raved about Greene’s ability.

“He’s really a run and hit guy that we’re excited about,” Frost said of Greene in December. “I have no doubt that he’s going to help our football team. Keyshawn is an unusual athlete when you watch his tape. His ability to get close to the football and make plays is pretty special. That was a tough get. He got up to Lincoln last week and fell in love with it.”

Greene was the No. 8 outside linebacker recruit in the 2020 class and the No. 21 recruit from the state of Florida.

After a short time with Nebraska, he’s headed back to Florida.