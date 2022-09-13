Former Nebraska Assistant Makes Endorsement For Next Coach

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 26: The Nebraska Cornhuskers take the field before their game against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Memorial Stadium on September 26, 2015 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

Nebraska's coaching search is ongoing after Cornhuskers AD Trev Alberts fired Scott Frost over the weekend.

One of the names that has been suggested for the position is Coastal Carolina's Jamey Chadwell. In four-plus seasons at CCU, Chadwell is 32-19 with a pair of bowl appearances.

Joe Moglia, who was the previous coach of the Chanticleers, is also a former Nebraska assistant. On Monday, Moglia raised some eyebrows when he tweeted that he had been contacted about Chadwell by someone involved in the hiring process at NU.

Moglia also endorsed his onetime assistant.

"It doesn't surprise me that Coach Chadwell would be one of the names linked with the Nebraska job, or any other top job for that matter," Moglia wrote. "I was contacted a couple weeks ago by someone close to the decision making process and was asked my thought with regard to a replacement. I said Jamey has done a great job for us at Coastal Carolina, I love him, and we would not want to lose him, but he would absolutely get the job done at Nebraska."

You have to wonder how Chadwell feels about this tweet. It's one thing to have the media write that you are a possible candidate; it's another thing to have your former boss basically confirm it publicly.

This season, Chadwell and the Chanticleers are off to a 2-0 start. They will take on Buffalo this weekend.