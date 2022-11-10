Look: Former Nebraska Coach Furious With Bo Pelini Theory

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 11: Nebraska Cornhuskers HEad Coach Bo Pelini (center) leads his team onto the field before their game against the Udaho Vandals at Memorial Stadium on September 4, 2010 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska Defeated Idaho 38-17. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

Sam McKewon of Husker Extra recently discussed how Jim Leonhard is getting a chance at Wisconsin that Scott Frost never got at Nebraska.

McKewon said Frost's tenure as the head coach of Nebraska's football program may have worked out differently if he was hired as the team's offensive coordinator in 2011. At that time, Bo Pelini was leading the Cornhuskers.

"There is a way, in an alternate universe, Frost might have experienced Leonhard’s path to the role," McKewon wrote. "Where it might have worked with Frost. Might have.

"And that’s if, in 2011, Frost had been hired by then-Nebraska coach Bo Pelini to run NU’s offense. Maybe Frost would’ve rejected the offer, but Pelini preferred to keep the job in house, and give it to Tim Beck. That wasn’t a terrible choice — Beck went on to coordinate offenses at Ohio State, Texas and now North Carolina State — but Frost, who did boffo work at Oregon, would have been the better choice."

Former Coastal Carolina head coach and Nebraska assistant Joe Moglia shared his thoughts on McKewon's theory. Let's just say he's not a fan of it.

"This has to be one of the most stupid, most ludicrous things I have ever heard," Moglia tweeted. "To blame Bo, who is a good coach and a good man and was being let go at Nebraska, for the failure of Scott frost is a joke."

Frost became the head coach at Nebraska in 2018. He finished his tenure with a 16-31 record.

Maybe the Cornhuskers didn't set Frost up for immediate success, but he was given plenty of time to turn things around.