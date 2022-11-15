Former Nebraska Coach Scott Frost Named Candidate For Job

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 29: Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers watches warm ups before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium on September 29, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Scott Frost has not been in the headlines ever since Nebraska fired him in September. However, he could return to coaching as early as next season.

Avinash Kunnath of Write for California mentioned Frost as a potential candidate to become Cal's next offensive coordinator.

After losing its sixth game in a row this past weekend, Cal fired offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and offensive line coach Angus McClure.

"Another potential Cal offensive coordinator candidate: Former Nebraska coach Scott Frost," Kunnath tweeted. "Although Frost didn't coach directly with Justin Wilcox, he has coached with Cal offensive consultant Steve Greatwood and defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon at Oregon."

Frost has not been an offensive coordinator since 2015. At that time, he was coaching at Oregon.

Frost has also been labeled a "primary candidate" for USF's opening at head coach. The program recently relieved Jeff Scott of his duties.

It's possible that Frost just needs a second chance to revive his coaching career. Despite how disappointing his run at Nebraska was for all parties involved, he had a very successful stint at UCF.

Time will tell if Frost gets another opportunity to redeem himself.