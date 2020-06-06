Former Nebraska DB Henry Gray Announces Transfer Destination

Last week, Henry Gray shocked many fans in Nebraska when he announced that he would enter the transfer portal before ever suiting up for the Cornhuskers. After just a week of going through his options, the freshman defensive back has found a new home.

Gray provided the reason as to why he was going to leave Nebraska on his social media account, tweeting “Due to an unanticipated family situation I have entered my name into the transfer portal.”

Though he won’t be joining another Power Five program, it sounds like Gray is extremely happy with his decision. He announced that he’ll continue his collegiate career at FIU.

“I would like to thank all of the schools that have recruited me up to this point, but I’m happy to announce that I’ll be furthering my education and football career at Florida International University,” Gray said. “With everything going on, I have realized that it is important to go to a school that genuinely loves and cares about myself as a human being as well as a football player.”

This is quite the addition for the Panthers. Gray is the No. 27 safety and No. 265 overall recruit from the 2020 class, per 247Sports.

Nebraska was thrilled to have Gray on campus as an early enrollee in January. Unfortunately things didn’t work out the way the coaching staff wanted it to.

Hopefully the move to FIU will allow Gray to grow both as a football player and as a person.