Former Nebraska DC Bob Diaco Reportedly Lands Big 10 Job

Bob Diaco has been coaching all across the country over the past decade. The defensive coach has had stops at Notre Dame, UConn, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Louisiana Tech most recently.

Diaco’s defense had a tremendous season this year. The Bulldogs most recently held Miami scoreless in the Independence Bowl. The defensive coordinator has garnered plenty of coaching vacancy interest due to his recent unit’s success.

According to the latest report, Diaco will be moving on from Louisiana Tech to take a better job. He has accepted the defensive coordinator position for Purdue. Diaco will be returning to the Big Ten once again.

“Sources: Purdue is hiring La Tech DC Bob Diaco,” said Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel. “He led a high-end unit this season in Ruston, which included No. 2 red zone defense nationally and No. 31 scoring defense.”

Diaco was a DC in the Big Ten a few years ago. He served as Nebraska’s DC in 2017 prior to being fired after the Huskers’ 4-8 campaign that year.

There’s been a mixed reaction from Purdue’s fanbase following the news of the hire. Some are excited considering Diaco’s impressive experience. Others are skeptical considering the DC is seemingly unable to hold a position for very long.

We’ll see if he’s able to help Purdue’s defense which struggled mightily in 2019. Jeff Brohm is certainly hoping this is right hire.