Former Nebraska Football Player Has Reportedly Passed Away

Nebraska football players run onto the field.LINCOLN, NE - AUGUST 30: The Nebraska Cornhuskers take the field for their game against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Memorial Stadium on August 30, 2014 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

According to multiple reports, former Nebraska Cornhuskers offensive lineman Jaivorio Burkes has passed away.

Burkes’ high school alma mater, Moon Valley in Phoenix, Ariz., first reported news of his passing. Burkes was a two-sport star at Moon Valley and graduated in 2007.

“Saddened to learn that former MV basketball/football player, Jaivorio Burkes (‘07) has passed,” the tweet read. “Condolences to his family and friends.”

On the football field, he was the No. 3 senior recruit in Arizona and the No. 9 offensive guard in the country. Overall, the four-star Burkes was the 188th-ranked recruit in the 2007 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

Burkes saw significant time as a freshman and sophomore, but sadly, after a promising start to his early career, Burkes’ time with the Huskers ended due to medical issues. He dealt with high blood pressure and blood clots during his time at Nebraska.

After the tweet from Moon Valley was posted, multiple Nebraska media members offered their condolences and memories of the former lineman.

“Before blood clots ended Burkes’ career, I’ll never forget his first start at Texas,” wrote Husker Online’s Sean Callahan. “He looked like a future NFL lineman and paved the way for Marlon Lucky to rush for 111 yards on 24 carries against a very good UT rushing defense that was ranked 6th nationally.”

We’d like to extend our condolences and well-wishes to Burkes’ family and friends, as well as the entire Nebraska football family, during this tough time.

RIP Jaivorio.

