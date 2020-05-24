Former Nebraska Football Player Has Reportedly Passed Away

According to multiple reports, former Nebraska Cornhuskers offensive lineman Jaivorio Burkes has passed away.

Burkes’ high school alma mater, Moon Valley in Phoenix, Ariz., first reported news of his passing. Burkes was a two-sport star at Moon Valley and graduated in 2007.

“Saddened to learn that former MV basketball/football player, Jaivorio Burkes (‘07) has passed,” the tweet read. “Condolences to his family and friends.”

On the football field, he was the No. 3 senior recruit in Arizona and the No. 9 offensive guard in the country. Overall, the four-star Burkes was the 188th-ranked recruit in the 2007 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

Burkes saw significant time as a freshman and sophomore, but sadly, after a promising start to his early career, Burkes’ time with the Huskers ended due to medical issues. He dealt with high blood pressure and blood clots during his time at Nebraska.

After the tweet from Moon Valley was posted, multiple Nebraska media members offered their condolences and memories of the former lineman.

“Before blood clots ended Burkes’ career, I’ll never forget his first start at Texas,” wrote Husker Online’s Sean Callahan. “He looked like a future NFL lineman and paved the way for Marlon Lucky to rush for 111 yards on 24 carries against a very good UT rushing defense that was ranked 6th nationally.”

Terribly saddened to hear former #Huskers OL Jaivorio Burkes has passed away. He was a big part of a pretty special group of guys we signed in that 2007 recruiting class. His visits with the other Arizona guys like Prince and Hagg were times I’ll never forget. https://t.co/PgHNsCowwI — Nate Clouse (@NateClouse) May 24, 2020

Very sad news. Former #Huskers OL Jaivorio Burkes has passed away. He is one of only a handful of true freshman offensive linemen to ever start a game in program history. https://t.co/E7ysaAEXCP — Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) May 24, 2020

We’d like to extend our condolences and well-wishes to Burkes’ family and friends, as well as the entire Nebraska football family, during this tough time.

RIP Jaivorio.