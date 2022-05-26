Former Nebraska Football Player Joins Huskers Staff

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 11: Nebraska Cornhuskers HEad Coach Bo Pelini (center) leads his team onto the field before their game against the Udaho Vandals at Memorial Stadium on September 4, 2010 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska Defeated Idaho 38-17. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

Nebraska football welcomed one of its own back to Lincoln this week with the hiring of Keith Williams.

Williams, who played offensive line for the Huskers from 2006-10, has joined the support staff as the Assistant Director of Player Personnel.

He was previously the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Bethel University.

"Once a Cornhusker, always a Cornhusker," Williams said in his announcment on Twitter.

Prior to being hired at Bethel, Williams spent time on staff at Missouri Baptist University. He began his tenure as the program's strength and conditioning coach and run game coordinator in 2017, before moving on to serve as the offensive coordinator and equipment manager in 2018 and 2019.

A three-year starter for Nebraska, Williams was a sixth-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2011 NFL Draft. He spent time with the Steelers and Buffalo Bills and also won an AFL championship with the Arizona Rattlers.