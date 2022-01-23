Former Nebraska Linebacker Announces Transfer Destination

Linebacker Will Honas has had a long road in his college football career. But after four years in Nebraska, he’s on the move once again.

According to Derek Young of Rivals, Honas is heading to Kansas State as a walk-on. Honas hails from Wichita and previously attended Butler Community College in his home state before joining the Huskers in 2018.

In four years in Nebraska, Honas had 139 tackles, 4.0 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss. He missed the entire 2021 season due to an injury.

Honas played in just four games as a junior in 2018 but played in every game the following year. In 2019 he had 67 tackles, five tackles for loss and a sack.

The following year saw Honas make his first starts, and ended with 57 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and three sacks in seven games. Honas received an All-Big Ten honorable mention at the end of the 2020 season.

Not connected to my earlier tweet, but I have confirmed that Nebraska transfer linebacker Will Honas will head to Kansas State as a walk-on. — Derek Young (@DYoungRivals) January 23, 2022

2021 was actually one of the best years for the Nebraska defense since Scott Frost took over in 2018. their 22.7 points allowed per game was 36th in the nation – their best ranking of Frost’s tenure.

That strong season may be why Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander was one of the few top assistants who retained his job afterwards. There’s still a lot of work to be done before the Huskers rank among the Big Ten’s elite on defense.

Losing a linebacker like Will Honas won’t make that task any easier.

Then again, nothing has been easy for Nebraska over the past five years.