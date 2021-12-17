Former Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez Announces Transfer Destination

Just over a week ago, longtime Nebraska starting quarterback Adrian Martinez announced his plans to transfer from the school.

“I have made the decision to put my name in the transfer portal. I am excited for the next opportunity ahead! I will always be Nebraska Cornhusker at heart and a proud alum.”

In the days after announcing his transfer, Martinez has visited several notable programs. Among them were Kansas State and Cal – both of which could use a veteran quarterback like him.

It appears that first meeting with the Wildcats went pretty well. On Thursday night, the former Nebraska star announced he’s transferring to the Big 12 where he’ll play for Kansas State.

In four seasons with the Huskers, Martinez completed about 64 percent of his passes over the course of his career. He racked up 8,495 yards and 45 touchdowns to 30 picks through the air.

Martinez was also a lethal runner for the Huskers, rushing for 2,288 yards and 35 touchdowns on 506 carries.

Despite his statistical success on the field, the Huskers never made a bowl game with Martinez under center. He should fit in just fine at Kansas State and the Big 12, where defense is suspect.

He and running back Deuce Vaughn will be a tough duo to stop in the Wildcats backfield.