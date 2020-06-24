Former Nebraska RB Maurice Washington Has Been Located

On Tuesday afternoon, former Nebraska running back Maurice Washington was labeled a missing person by the Nebraska State Patrol.

Earlier Tuesday, LPD officer Erin Spilker said an out-of-state family member reported Washington, 20, missing. A few hours after the initial report was released, the Lincoln Police Department announced some good news.

The LPD located Washington, but did not offer further details about his location, according to a report from the Journal Star. He was initially reported missing on Friday.

Omaha World-Herald reporter Christopher Heady spoke with the LPD. The police department told Heady that Washington is “safe and sound.”

Just got off the phone with Lincoln police. Maurice Washington has been located. "He is safe and sound." #Huskers — Christopher Heady (@heady_chris) June 24, 2020

Nebraska dismissed Washington Huskers football team back in January. The decision from head coach Scott Frost came after the troubled running back received misdemeanor charges for transmitting a video of an underage girl engaging in a sex act.

Due to his actions off the field, Washington was sentenced to 30 days in in jail. He faced a significantly longer sentence if he was convicted on both charges: possession of a video of a person under 18 engaging in sexual acts and distributing the video without that person’s permission.

Washington was one of the top-rated recruits Scott Frost landed when he first took the job. However, his issues off the field led Frost to move on from the talented running back.

During his two years with the Cornhuskers, Washington had 1,136 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns.