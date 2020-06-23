Former Nebraska RB Maurice Washington Labeled Missing Person

Troubling news has struck the college football world this afternoon, as former Cornhuskers running back Maurice Washington has been labeled a missing person by the Nebraska State Patrol.

The Lincoln Police Department said the investigation regarding Washington is currently active, but they didn’t provide many details as to where he was last seen.

Washington was dismissed from Nebraska’s football team back in January. This decision from Scott Frost came after he received misdemeanor charges for transmitting a video of an underage girl engaging in a sex act.

Due to his actions off the field, Washington was sentenced to 30 days in in jail. His sentence could have been much worse had he been convicted of both charges – possession of a video of a person under 18 engaging in sexual acts and distributing the video without that person’s permission.

Maurice Washington is currently missing‼️ Help bring him home and spread the word❤️ pic.twitter.com/8fdJ98deSB — Husker Recruiting | Nebraska CFB (@Husker_FB247) June 23, 2020

According to the Lincoln Police Department, the last phone call directed for Washington went straight to voicemail.

Even though Washington isn’t a member of the Cornhuskers anymore, the football program has to be worried about his whereabouts.

During his two years with the Cornhuskers, Washington had 1,136 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns.

We’ll provide more information on Washington when the Lincoln Police Department shares more information. For now though, it’s a very concerning situation.