Nebraska football was dealt a huge blow to its offense this week, as Wan’Dale Robinson announced that he would enter the transfer portal. Well, it didn’t take him very long to find a new home.

Robinson has been an explosive weapon for the Cornhuskers over the past two seasons. He finished the 2020 season with 461 receiving yards, 240 rushing yards, and two total touchdowns. Losing that type of production has to hurt.

So, where will Robinson take his talents to? The sophomore wideout just announced that he’ll be transferring to Kentucky.

Moments ago, Robinson shared a picture of him in a Wildcats uniform with the caption: “New beginnings…I’m home.”

Robinson is a Kentucky native, so it makes sense that he’s moving to Lexington for the rest of his collegiate career. When he announced that he was entering the transfer portal, he mentioned that he wanted to be close to home.

“Being away from my mother and not seeing her during the season hurt me,” Robinson said. “With that being said, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal. I intend to find a place closer to my mother and family that will still allow me to achieve my dreams and goals.”

This must feel like a long time coming for Kentucky since it actually landed a commitment from Robinson a few years ago. Of course, he chose to decommit and sign with Nebraska instead.