Former Nebraska football star Wan’Dale Robinson left the Huskers’ program this off-season. Why? He explained his decision in a recent interview.

While many speculated Robinson’s decision to leave was due to Nebraska football’s current state, he had another reason for his departure. The former Big Ten star wanted to play football closer to home in light of the pandemic.

That’s why Robinson is transferring to Kentucky, so that he can play football in his home state close to his family. Many players this off-season have went a similar path as the pandemic has complicated travel.

Robinson will now get to play for a notable SEC program all while being closer to his family.

“I sat down with my dad and people that are close to me and we just kinda talked at the end of the year,” Robinson said about his decision to transfer on the Behind Kentucky Football podcast with Curtis Burch, via 247Sports. “We just felt like it was better for me to kind of hit the portal and then with my mom too, she was dealing with COVID. I definitely knew that I wanted to get closer to home and it was just a perfect fit with me coming here with the new offense and things like that.”

Wan’Dale Robinson is going to cause matchup nightmares for opposing SEC defenses later this year.

The former Nebraska star lined up at both wideout and running back for the Huskers in 2020. He had 51 catches for 461 yards in addition to 240 yards on the ground.

Kentucky will likely utilize him in a similar capacity this upcoming season.