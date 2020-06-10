Former Nebraska WR JD Spielman Shoots Down Fan Rumor

In the wake of wide receiver JD Spielman’s transfer move from Nebraska, rumors about his reasoning have been going around Twitter and message boards.

On Wednesday, a Nebraska fan took to Twitter and theorized that Spielman didn’t want to stick around after his teammates and friends, Mike Williams and Jaeveon McQuitty, departed. The user further implied that it was a bad look for Spielman to be “that good of friends with two underachievers.”

Needless to say, Spielman was not amused to be bad-mouthed like that and neither was Williams. Spielman took to Twitter and stated that his decision to leave had nothing to do with his friends. He also called out the user for insulting his friends.

“[Clown emoji] my situation has nothing to do with my friends,” Spielman wrote. “Life is deeper than football. If you don’t know the truth then don’t say nothing at all…”

“And NONE of my friends are underachievers. We showed up to work everyday. No we ain’t try to protest no practice. None of that. I got too much love for my brothers to let you talk crazy like this.”

JD Spielman wasn’t the only ex-Husker to speak up against that rumor.

Mike Williams replied to the user with a rebuke of his own.

“underachievers? bro please shut up. i was out of position my ENTIRE time at Nebraska so please don’t speak unless you know everything that went on. peon.”

“check my film prior to Nebraska and tell me how many times i lined up at Outside WR.”

Say what you want about Spielman, he stands up for himself and his friends.