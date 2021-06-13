Former Ohio State 5-Star Announces Transfer To Nebraska

The 2021 offseason has been a rough one for the Nebraska football program. But they may have just gotten a tremendous boost in the form of a five-star transfer from Ohio State.

On Sunday, former five-star cornerback Tyreke Johnson announced he is going to Nebraska. The announcement comes less than two weeks after he visited the Nebraska campus.

“We live a party life, turnt up all night, enjoy the moment,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. He tagged head coach Scott Frost and DBs coach Travis Fisher in his announcement.

Johnson will attempt to get more playing time with the Huskers than he did in Columbus. He’s played in 12 games over the past two seasons but never got more than 19 snaps in 2020.

Former Ohio State cornerback Tyreke Johnson is transferring to Nebraska. https://t.co/L8ioVNsFRM — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) June 13, 2021

As a prospect in 2018, Tyreke Johnson ranked among the elite. Per 247Sports, he was the No. 21 overall prospect in the country, the No. 2 defensive back, and the No. 6 prospect from the state of Florida.

Though Nebraska are better at cornerback than some other positions, they could always use secondary help. Giving up 21 points or more in every single game this season wasn’t solely on the front-seven.

The Huskers went 3-5 in the pandemic-affected season last year. Pressure is on everyone to succeed in 2021 as the team seeks its first winning season under Scott Frost.

Will Tyreke Johnson emerge as a star for the Huskers this coming year?