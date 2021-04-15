Fred Hoiberg Reacts To Son Walking On At Nebraska

Several weeks ago we all learned that Sam Hoiberg will be living his dream of player for his father Fred Hoiberg at Nebraska. After officially joining the team as a walk-on, the elder Hoiberg gave his first reaction.

Speaking to the media today, Fred Hoiberg addressed his son’s decision to join the Cornhuskers as a walk-on. He said that Sam has “fallen in love” with the community and was eager to stay close to home and play in Lincoln.

“He had some pretty intriguing opportunities,” Hoiberg said. “But, at the end of the day, he wanted to stay home and he wanted to play here. He’s really fallen in love with this community, as our entire family has. We love it here.”

As a senior at Lincoln Pius X, Sam Hoiberg averaged 14.4 points 3.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game. He earned multiple honors playing alongside his twin brother, Charlie.

Fred Hoiberg on his son Sam's decision to walk-on at NU: "He had some pretty intriguing opportunities. But, at the end of the day, he wanted to stay home and he wanted to play here. He’s really fallen in love with this community, as our entire family has. We love it here." — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) April 15, 2021

At his official announcement, Sam Hoiberg reiterated that it was his dream to play for his father. He said he doesn’t mind waiting for his chance to play even if that means taking a redshirt year.

Via KLKN:

“I’ve been dreaming of this ever since he started coaching at Iowa State,” Sam Hoiberg said. “I know next year is going to be a super experience and then the next four years after that. I can’t wait to get started, I know it’s going to be super special.”

As for his goal, Sam said he wants to do whatever he can to help Nebraska reach the NCAA Tournament.

“I just want to be able to contribute at some point in my career, whether it takes a year of redshirt or something,” Hoiberg said. “I have to be able to prepare myself in order to do that. I’m just going to help out any way that I can, whether that’s being a good scout team player I’ll do that. “I know we want to make it to the NCAA tournament and win some games so I just want to help with that.”

They’re bold goals to be sure. Nebraska hasn’t reached the NCAA Tournament since 2014, and has just seven appearances in school history.