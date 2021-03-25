Fred Hoiberg’s Son, Sam, Announces College Commitment

Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg just got a new recruit added to his Huskers basketball ranks. And it’s someone he knows more than almost anyone else in the world.

On Thursday, Sam Hoiberg – the Nebraska coach’s son – announced that he will be attending the University of Nebraska to pursue his college basketball career. He said he’s looking forward to living his dream of playing for his father.

“Excited to announce I’ll be continuing my education and basketball career at the University of Nebraska,” Sam Hoiberg wrote on Twitter. “Thanks to everyone who has helped get me to this point. Can’t wait live my dream of playing for my dad. #GBR”

Sam Hoiberg has been playing high school basketball at Pius X High School in Lincoln for several years now. He and his twin brother Charlie both earned All Conference Team honors this past year.

Getting a chance to play for his father at Nebraska may have been a dream for Sam Hoiberg. But Fred Hoiberg has a lot of tough work to do to ensure he remains the team’s head coach through Sam’s entire college career.

Nebraska are just 14-45 since Hoiberg took over in 2019. They’ve finished dead last in the Big Ten in each of the last two seasons, going just 5-34 against in-conference opponents.

The success that Hoiberg had at Iowa State hasn’t followed him to Lincoln, Nebraska quite yet. But he’s going to have to find it somehow if he wants to stay on for another few years.

How many more years will Fred Hoiberg be working at Nebraska?