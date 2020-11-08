Graphic Comparing Scott Frost To Mike Riley Is Going Viral

Scott Frost was hired by Nebraska to bring the Huskers’ program back to a respectable national (or even conference) level.

So far, that has not happened.

The Huskers suffered their second loss of the season on Saturday, losing to Northwestern, 21-13. Nebraska is now 0-2 on the season.

Nebraska made a change at quarterback on Saturday, benching Adrian Martinez in favor of freshman Luke McCaffrey. The younger brother of the NFL star played well, but not well enough to win.

“Like I said all along, we’ve got two really good players,” Frost said of Martinez and McCaffrey. “Those guys are going to compete and I thought we just needed a spark and gave Luke a shot. He deserves it.”

While Nebraska needs to figure out the quarterback position, there are bigger things to worry about. Like, mostly, the overall ability of this team. Frost is now 9-17 after 26 games as the program’s head coach.

The guy Nebraska fired to bring Frost in was…15-11.

Mike Riley after 26 games: 15-11

Scott Frost after 26 games: 9-17 pic.twitter.com/6tHpTp0HwI — Patrick Hastie (@PatrickHastie) November 7, 2020

The circumstances are always different, and Nebraska is going to be much more patient with Frost than they were with Riley.

Still, that graphic should be pretty haunting for Nebraska fans. Things have just continued to get worse no matter who the head coach is.

That needs to change and fast.