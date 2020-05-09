Nebraska’s Scott Frost has a track record of finding diamonds in the rough. The Huskers’ latest quarterback commit, Heinrich Haarberg, could be the newest of Frost’s recruiting successes.

Haarberg announced his commitment to Nebraska Saturday afternoon, per his Twitter announcement. The Nebraska native made his commitment decision just one week after receiving an offer to play for the Huskers.

The three-star quarterback is a bit of an undiscovered prospect at this point in his career. 247Sports is the only recruiting service outlet that has evaluated Haarberg as of this moment. According to 247Sports’ individual rating system, the Nebraska commit is the No. 15 dual-threat QB in the nation and fourth-best recruit in Nebraska for the 2021 cycle.

Haarberg’s commitment to Nebraska should warrant more recognition from other recruiting sites in coming months. The unheralded 6-foot-5, 185-pound quarterback could be a star for Frost and the Huskers.

I’ve lived a lot of places in my life, but the people are what makes it home. For the next 5 years The University of Nebraska is where I’ll be calling home! COMMITTED! #GBR #Speedcity @KCStarsFootball @jenkins_elite @coach_frost @Coach_Verdu @SeanDillonNU pic.twitter.com/NOyfpBhwvs — Heinrich Haarberg (@HKHaarberg10) May 9, 2020

Heinrich Haarberg’s commitment may not be flashy in regards to his rating. But that shouldn’t stop Huskers fans from getting excited about his potential and Frost’s pattern of success with other three-star quarterbacks.

Frost was a key recruiter of Oregon’s Justin Herbert – a former three-star recruit who just was selected sixth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft after a memorable collegiate career. The Nebraska head coach was also involved in the recruitment of 2014 Heisman winner Marcus Mariota.

Could Haarberg be Frost’s next QB star? The three-star quarterback could be the Huskers’ quarterback of the future.